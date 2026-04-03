Rohan Shankar breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 exit buzz

Rohan Shankar has found himself at the center of recent speculation after multiple reports suggested that he had exited Hera Pheri 3. The reports, which have been circulating widely, indicated that the writer had stepped away from the project, adding to ongoing conversations around the film’s development.

Addressing the situation, Shankar took to Twitter to clarify his stance and respond to the claims. He wrote, “Some fake news is being spread in my name about a big film. It’s completely false and has almost no truth in it. A simple intereview about my work and cinema has been taken out of context and made into a clickbait headline. Please ignore it 🙏”

His statement comes in response to articles that have linked his name to an alleged exit from the film. While Hera Pheri 3 continues to remain a highly anticipated project, Shankar’s clarification brings his perspective into focus, indicating that the circulating narrative may not accurately reflect the situation.