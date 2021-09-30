Rohini Iyer awarded Inspiring Entrepreneur by The Economic Times, featured in Femina’s Fabulous 40

It has been a show-stopping week for Rohini Iyer, Founder and Director – Raindrop Media. For the seventh year in a row, the power icon featured in Femina’s Fabulous 40 List alongside 39 other incredible women who have made a difference with their work in 2021. Today, she was recognised as an Inspiring Entrepreneur at #ETPromisingEntrepreneur by The Economic Times along with Sussanne Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

Known as ‘the woman with the Midas touch’, Rohini Iyer is one of the most influential women in media and entertainment. Including her recent achievements, she has received 19 awards and been featured across 28 power lists and written about in three books about the most powerful women entrepreneurs in the country. She is called the lucky mascot by the who’s who of Bollywood as she has been part of their golden box office period and has been responsible for the meteoric rise of the industry’s biggest names.

While others build brands, Rohini is known to build empires. So it’s no surprise that she is planning some massive announcements for Raindrop Media and its group of companies.