Rohit Bose Roy talks about the complexities involved in playing an ambitious and power-hungry lawyer in Sanak – Ek Junoon on MX Player

Each of us have ambitions that drive our hunger for recognition, power and money. But how ambitious is too ambitious? Rohit Bose Roy, who plays a junior lawyer in the upcoming relationship drama Sanak – Ek Junoon, gives us real insight into how power jobs really do increase people’s thirst for success.

Sanak – Ek Junoon is the story of a small-town ambitious couple, Ajay (Rohit Bose Roy) and Ragini (Aindrita Ray) who relocate to Mumbai in the hope of a superior lifestyle. Ajay, a junior lawyer is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by his boss Mr. Shekhawat (Pawan Chopra), but in exchange, he must compromise on his values and part with what is dear to him.

Rohit Bose Roy said, “I believe setting benchmarks and working towards a goal drives us to do better in our lives but when you are hungry for power and recognition, the stakes will always be high and how far one would go to achieve this success depends on their personal willpower, I’d say. Personally, I’m driven but not power hungry. During my preparation for the character, I found out that every lawyer has a personal style of delivery to intrigue the judge, so they also rehearse like actors. My character is quite a driven junior lawyer who wants to reach the top. The higher you go on the corporate ladder, the more power you have. This power was offered to Ajay at the cost of his morals, and he decides to tread on this slippery slope. I think once a person has tasted success, it’s a heady addiction that can make you feel hungrier for it and at times, you don’t know where to draw the line”.

Directed by Krishna Bhatt, this series has a talented star cast including Rushad Rana, Rishi Deshpande, Antara Banerjee, Amaara Sangam, Tasneem Ali and Harpreet Jatail in pivotal roles.

With such immense drama in their professional and private lives, will Ajay and Ragini's loving relationship stand the test of power?