Rohit Saraf and Alaya F come together for a brand campaign

A man with innocent looks and a sweet smile that has taken the media world by a storm, Rohit Saraf seems to be on a roll. Having gained the title of ‘nation’s crush’ Rohit is bagging projects all around. From movies to web series Rohit is the go to choice today thanks to his charming looks and humble personality. So it comes as no surprise that the 25-year-old actor is also a clear favourite with brands in the country.

Brand managers and ad gurus everywhere are proclaiming Saraf is the next big thing since the actor’s primary strengths lie well beyond just his good looks. The fact that he is relatable and exudes a lot of passion in everything he does are his biggest added advantages. Saraf’s choices in terms of his work is something that truly resonates with the spirit of Gen Z hence making him the ideal choice for a large section of brands in the country.

After having already been a part of at least a dozen popular brands, Rohit Saraf will now be seen in the new Center Fresh ad opposite Alaya F. The refreshing and fun new pair are part of the brand’s campaign. The enigmatic Alaya F opposite the charming Rohit Saraf is definitely a sight to behold in the new ad as the duo promotes a fresh new concept that is sure to catch the youth’s attention.