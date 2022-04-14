Rohit Saraf becomes the new face of HDFC PayZapp

The craze around Rohit Saraf is unmatched at the moment in the country! Successfully established himself as a safe bet in the industry, the actor has now become brands’ new favourite star. Many companies are chasing the Gen-Z icon for their endorsements.

Recently, Rohit Saraf announced his association with HDFC PayZapp with an exciting video. The actor took to his social media handle to share the news of becoming the new face of the premium bank. That is not all! He has many brands to his credit list, owing to his massive fan following across the nation.

Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf is gearing up for the second season of his much-loved show, Mismatched. The anticipation around the series is thick in the air for all the right reasons. He also has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.