Rohit Shetty ropes Shilpa Shetty in for his OTT debut; casts the actress as the first female cop in his cop universe

Shilpa Shetty is unstoppable this year! Amid the massive excitement around her upcoming Sukhee and Nikamma, the OG star has made another announcement that will take you on the ninth cloud! The actress is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Apart from her OTT debut, what makes the Indian Police Force interesting is that Shilpa Shetty’s role will mark the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The brilliant actress shared a picture of her in a cop Avatar with a gun to break the news. She wrote, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time🔥Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!”

Shilpa Shetty has hooked her fans with her character glimpse in the Indian Police Force. The actress has a variety of characters to offer with her projects on the horizon. While she would become a part of an action drama with Nikamma, the star would essay the title role in Sukhee.

On the business front, Shilpa Shetty is making headlines for launching Binge, 3rd restaurant in the Bastian chain. The entrepreneur has also taken the internet down by announcing SVS Studios, a VFX speciality studio.