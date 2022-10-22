Rolling Stone India Presents Hennessy Freestyle Concert on October 28th in Mumbai

Rolling Stone India and Hennessy have combined forces to present India’s most inclusive hip-hop concert this month: Freestyle. After establishing themselves the epicenter of conversation in hip-hop with a viral podcast earlier this year, Rolling Stone India and Hennessy take to the stage as enablers of diversity and democracy in hip-hop with a multi-artist concert to be held on October 28th in Mumbai.

Freestyle will feature performances by heavyweights such as Dino James, IKKA, Fotty Seven, Dee MC, Rashmeet Kaur, MC Altaf, D’Evil and Shia. Hip-hop lovers from around the country are in for an immersive experience as this is the first time that this incredible line-up will be showcased on stage on such a scale.

As champions of the genre, Rolling Stone India and Hennessy have for long been riding up alongside the journey that hip-hop has had in India. Rolling Stone India has been at the forefront of the hip-hop revolution, shining a light on the torchbearers, sharpshooters and diverse voices of the movement since it began gaining steam nearly a decade ago.

Globally, Hennessy has been inseparable from hip-hop culture and become a mainstay for rappers, brandished through lyrics and music videos. Hennessy was more than just a mere prop, however, becoming a brand that shaped artists and trajectories and a powerful force which elevated hip-hop around the world.

Says Nirmika Singh, Executive Editor, Rolling Stone India, “We are proud to partner with Hennessy to present this spectacular show which will not only spotlight India’s most inspiring hip-hop artists but also celebrate the hustle, hard work and hope of a generation of lovers of the genre. This concert goes beyond music and performance to cultivate and nurture a community of artists, enablers and patrons. Hip-hop, after all, is a way of life.”

Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director at Moët Hennessy India, says, “For decades now there has been a distinct connection between cognac and hip-hop music. As a brand, Hennessy continues to celebrate those who break boundaries and boldly push the limits of their own potential in the space of hip-hop. It is exciting to carry forward that direction in India with a versatile and diverse line up with artists such as Dino James, Ikka, Gully Gang, DeeMC, Fotty Seven, Rashmeet Kaur and Shia OG. With Hennessy Freestyle in association with Rolling Stone India we are building enduring partnerships with culture shapers and are continuing to create a distinct identity for ourselves in the realm of music.”

At Freestyle, expect some of the biggest hip-hop records of the year come to life on stage, including Dino James’ album D, Ikka’s soul-bearing masterpiece Nishu and more. The day-long celebration brings together artists across labels and backgrounds, including Fotty Seven, Dee MC, Rashmeet Kaur, Gully Gang artists and rising firepower rapper Shia.

Hennessy Freestyle on October 28th is going into the history books of desi hip-hop, for a gathering of this size, building up from editions in different cities. See you at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, in Mumbai for star-studded performances and a show of power from the best in the business for a never-before-seen, unique lineup.