Roop: NAYEL releases captivating new single featuring Hasan Raheem

Rising star NAYEL is making waves in the music industry with his latest single, “Roop,” released on December 13, 2024. This enchanting track showcases NAYEL’s impressive artistry and features the talented Hasan Raheem, creating a mesmerizing fusion of Desi and Punjabi melodies set to a modern beat.

“Roop” explores the beautiful imperfections of love, inviting listeners into a world filled with enchanting emotions. NAYEL shares, “Roop explores the theme of desire for love in all its imperfections. I wanted to fuse eastern melodies with modern beats to kind of represent my listening, which includes both modern music as well as old classics.”

Written and performed by NAYEL and Hasan Raheem, with vocals by both artists, the track is composed by Nayel Wajahat and Hasan Raheem, co-composed by Hassan Ali Hashmi, produced and recorded by Sulaman Naseer, and features backing vocals by Farzeen Saleem, Monica George, and Salma Sabir. The song was mixed and mastered by Hanish Taneja, reflecting NAYEL’s ability to connect with a rapidly growing fanbase and further solidifying his status as a standout artist to watch in the coming years.

Hailing from Karachi, NAYEL has quickly emerged as one of Pakistan’s most exciting artists, capturing the attention of music lovers worldwide. Since he began releasing music in 2023, he has already garnered an impressive 1.5 million listeners on Spotify. His diverse sound blends elements of Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Pop, and House, with lyrics that span English, Urdu, and Punjabi, effortlessly transcending borders and cultural barriers.

NAYEL’s breakthrough hit, “Sadqay,” a heartfelt collaboration with celebrated singer Nehaal Naseem, was a resounding success, topping the Spotify Pakistan charts and accumulating over 36 million views on YouTube, along with an astounding 75 million streams on Spotify. Following this triumph, “Roop” continues to build on his rising momentum, having been featured on notable playlists such as New Music Friday Pakistan, Desi Indie, and Pakistani Pop.

NAYEL expresses his enthusiasm for collaborating with Hasan Raheem, stating, “Working with Hasan was great as it was a very friendly yet creative environment with him throughout the process. I’ve known him for a few years now, and I love the work he’s been putting out. I remember as soon as I got done recording the song I knew that he would sound great on it.”

Experience the magic of “Roop” — a track that beautifully intertwines cultural sounds with contemporary flair, available now on all major streaming platforms.