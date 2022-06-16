Rubaru from Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha shot at Nizamuddin Dargah

Come 8th July, top Bollywood director Faruk Kabir’s Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha will give us high-octane action on the big screen. The anticipation to watch the maverick storyteller weave his camera magic is already thick in the air! Meanwhile, his film’s trailer and first song, Chaiyaan Mein, has gone viral on the internet, with Faruk Kabir also penning some lines in the first song. And now, the new song from the film Rubaru, has upped the ante on the wait.

The love song is already a crowd favourite. The video of the song has Delhi’s auspicious Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in full view. This has been a popular location for super-hit Bollywood films like Rockstar. In fact, the Nizamuddin Shrine has opened its doors to Bollywood after Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. The blockbuster actor-director duo Vidyut-Faruk have shot Ru Ba Ru after Ranbir-Imtiaz shot for Rockstar’s song ‘Kun Faya Kun’ at the same location.

Speaking about the experience, filmmaker Faruk Kabir said, “It was a surreal experience shooting at the auspicious Nizamuddin Dargah. Shooting at authentic locations only captures the essence of the scene in the most authentic way. We also sought blessings at the Dargah for the success of the film. The result is showing – the response to the trailer and songs has been great so far! We can’t wait till the film is yours on 8th July!”

Produced by Panorama Studios and Action Heroes, the Faruk Kabir directorial, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, will hit the theatres on 8th July 2022.