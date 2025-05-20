Ruchi Gujjar sparks controversy at Cannes 2025 wearing PM Narendra Modi necklace on red carpet

Bollywood actress Ruchi Gujjar has stirred controversy after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where she walked the red carpet wearing a necklace of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What was meant to be a tribute to national pride has divided public opinion—sparking heated debates across fashion, political, and social circles.

Draped in a regal Rajasthani lehenga, Ruchi’s traditional attire was widely appreciated for its cultural elegance. But it was her bold accessory—a custom-made necklace modeled after the one often worn by PM Modi—that drew both admiration and criticism.

Supporters hailed the move as a patriotic tribute and an act of respect towards a global leader who has elevated India’s presence internationally.

However, critics have accused the actress of politicizing a global cultural platform. Cannes is a celebration of cinema and art—not a political stage. Others questioned whether the red carpet was the right place to showcase allegiance to any political figure, warning that it may blur the lines between art and propaganda.

Some fashion commentators also raised concerns about turning a style moment into a political statement.

Whether viewed as bold patriotism or unnecessary provocation, one thing is clear: Ruchi Gujjar’s Cannes appearance has ensured she won’t be forgotten anytime soon.