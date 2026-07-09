Ruhaanika Dhawan is stepping into her next chapter

Ruhaanika Dhawan is steadily carving her own path as one of the industry’s most promising young talents. Having earned immense love from audiences over the years, she is now entering a new phase of her career with confidence, purpose and a clear vision for the future.

While audiences have watched her grow up on screen, there is much more to Ruhaanika than what they have seen so far. From consistently honing her craft and prioritising fitness to embracing new experiences and challenges, she represents a generation of young actors who are focused on building a meaningful and long-lasting career.

Off-screen too, Ruhaanika offers fans an authentic glimpse into her journey. Whether it’s her fitness routine, dance videos, travel, everyday moments or personal milestones, her social media reflects the many facets of her personality beyond acting.

Check them out below:

Adding another exciting milestone to her journey, Ruhaanika is now set to come back on the big screen with the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The adventure reality show will introduce audiences to a fearless, determined and adventurous side of the actor as she steps outside her comfort zone and embraces challenges unlike ever before.