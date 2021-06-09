Ruhi Singh makes it to the Top 10 of The Times’ ‘Top 50 Desirable Women of 2020′ List

Actor and former Miss India Ruhi Singh is streaming’s breakout star with a slew of acclaimed releases this year. Singh has turned out impressive performances in the crime thriller Chakravyuh, comedy-drama Runaway Lugai and action series Bang Baang. Singh’s diverse repertoire as an actor has now catapulted her to the pantheon of The Times’ ‘50 Most Desirable Women of 2020’ list where Singh finds herself amongst the haloed top 10.

A performer par excellence, Singh’s presence in the top 10 proves her mettle as an actor portraying memorable characters. Both critics and audiences have appreciated Singh’s layered roles and commitment to her craft. Singh’s spot in The Times’ ‘50 Most Desirable Women of 2020’ list is a testament to her talent and hard work that have set her apart as one of the most versatile and unparalleled actors of her time.

On occupying the ninth position on this list, Ruhi Singh says, “I’m honoured to be on this list on the basis of my hard work, talent and the audience’s love. I think what makes me desirable is my mission to break stereotypes with every role and evolve with every project I take on. It hence feels amazing to be on this list because I know that I forged my own path and earned this recognition. This has always been a dream and I’m grateful to Times of India for spotlighting self-made talent.”