Rukhsaar Sayeed’s lip-smacking dish transports Chef Vikas Khanna back to his first Kashmir trip

The beloved cooking reality show MasterChef India is returning to Sony LIV on World Food Day, October 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. The viewers will witness unique culinary magic as passionate homecooks from all corners of the country try their luck to make it to the MasterChef India kitchen. Among some exceptional talents that will grace this season is the brilliant Rukhsaar Sayeed, a 33-year-old powerhouse from Srinagar. During the audition, she made a dish that made Chef Vikas Khanna reminisce about his first-ever Kashmir trip.

In a heartwarming moment on the show, soon after Chef Vikas Khanna savours Rukhsaar Sayyed’s dish, aptly named ‘Shikara Ride’, he gets transported back to his own memories of Kashmir. With a gleam in his eyes, he fondly recalls the time he first laid eyes on the serene Dal Lake during a cherished Kashmir trip with his father. “Food has this incredible power to evoke memories and Rukhsaar’s ‘Shikara Ride’ took me back to the first time I witnessed the beauty of Dal Lake, the beauty of Kashmir. It is amazing how a single bite can make one relive some of the most treasured moments of their life. That is the magic of food. It can connect us to our past and create new memories for the future. It is these experiences that entice me to return to MasterChef India every season,” shares Chef Vikas Khanna.

Rukhsaar Sayeed, a PhD holder in food technology and the brains behind Khalis Foods, is a true dreamer. Her passion for innovative cooking and her aspiration to empower the youth, especially underprivileged girls in Kashmir, drive her culinary journey.

With Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra donning the judges’ hats, MasterChef India promises not only mouthwatering dishes but also heartwarming stories and inspiring journies. This season, the show will be available to stream exclusively on Sony LIV, enhancing the viewing experience for the audience like never before.