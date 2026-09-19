Rupali Suri, Manushi Chhillar and Malaika Arora rule the fashion game

Fashion is no longer just about what you wear—it is about how effortlessly you own the look. From glamorous red-carpet appearances to statement street style, Rupali Suri, Manushi Chhillar and Malaika Arora continue to make an impact with their distinct fashion sensibilities. While each has a style identity of her own, their ability to make every appearance look effortlessly striking puts them firmly on the fashion radar.

Rupali Suri — The Emerging Style Force

Rupali Suri is steadily making her presence felt with a fashion approach that blends elegance, glamour and contemporary styling. Whether it is an event appearance or a carefully curated look, Rupali knows how to strike the right balance between sophistication and statement-making fashion.

Her ability to carry modern silhouettes with confidence while keeping the overall look polished has made her a name to watch in the style space. Rupali’s fashion choices reflect a growing confidence, making her one of the emerging personalities to watch when it comes to effortless glamour.

Manushi Chhillar — Grace Meets Modern Glamour

Manushi Chhillar continues to impress with a fashion aesthetic that effortlessly combines classic elegance with contemporary glamour. From couture-inspired ensembles to sophisticated casual looks, she brings a polished presence to every appearance.

Her ability to experiment with silhouettes, textures and styling while maintaining an elegant appeal makes her a consistent favourite on fashion lists.

Malaika Arora — The Ultimate Fashion Trailblazer

Malaika Arora has long been synonymous with bold, glamorous and confident fashion. Known for pushing boundaries and embracing experimental silhouettes, she continues to prove why she remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable style icons.

Whether she is stepping out for an event, walking a red carpet or serving a high-fashion look, Malaika’s confidence remains the defining element of her style.