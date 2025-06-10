Rush by Hike unveils its maiden campaign #ChaloJeetKiChaal with Krushna Abhishek to champion skill-based gaming in India

India’s real-money gaming scene just got a turbocharge of fun and desi flair. Rush, the leading skill-based casual gaming platform from Hike, has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign, #ChaloJeetKiChaal, starring none other than actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. Brimming with humour, hustle, and classic everyday jugaad, the campaign celebrates the sharp-minded, quick-footed players of Bharat who turn life’s curveballs into game-winning moments.

Marking Rush’s most ambitious communications push yet, the five-week campaign goes live across TV, radio, and digital starting June 10, aiming to reach over 20 million users in India’s fast-growing Hindi-speaking markets.

At its core, #ChaloJeetKiChaal celebrates everyday champions, those who navigate life’s plot twists with skill, hustle, and heart, turning daily challenges into moments of victory. With Rush’s flagship game, Ludo, as the hero, Krushna Abhishek brings his signature high-energy charm and street-smart comedy to the forefront, proving that in both life and gaming, bold moves and smart thinking are the ultimate power combo.

“#ChaloJeetKiChaal is our way of turning the spotlight on India’s sharpest gamers – people who play smart, hustle hard, and know that strategy & skill always wins over chance. We wanted the campaign to be as fun and fast-paced as the platform itself and bring gaming into the mainstream conversation with a smile,” said Manish Kumar, CFO, Hike.

By blending aspirational storytelling with colloquial flair, the campaign hits the sweet spot for young, ambition-driven India especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where value, status, and entertainment converge in one super app.

“India’s real-money gaming industry is rapidly evolving into something far more aspirational, rooted in skill, culture, and mass accessibility,” said Manish Kumar, CFO, Hike. “Krushna was a natural choice for this campaign. He embodies the spirit of Bharat — quick-witted, endlessly relatable, and driven by hustle. His energy captures the heart of our vision: a gaming experience that’s skill-first, deeply inclusive, and unmistakably fun. This is what the future of gaming in India looks like.”

Backing the Buzz with Big Moves, Rush is pulling out all the stops to take this campaign to the next level:

● 360° media rollout spanning television, radio, and digital to build omnichannel visibility.

● High-impact performance marketing across Meta and Google aimed at quality user acquisition via celebrity integrations with Manisha Rani, Sunny Singh, and Nitish Rana.

● Driving deeper market penetration through targeted vernacular campaigns and culturally-rooted storytelling, led by regional influencers who bring local flavor and authentic relevance to the Rush narrative.

● In-app and social media contests to fire up community participation and competitive spirit.

At the heart of the campaign is the Leedo Champions League, Rush Ludo’s flagship tournament offering high-value rewards such as cash prizes, gadgets, and vehicles, reinforcing the platform’s promise of skill-based play and real-world gains.

As India’s online gaming market evolves, Rush is taking a stand with the message gaming success should be earned, not lucked into. The campaign reinforces that Rush Ludo is 100% skill-based, with gameplay that rewards smart decisions and strategic thinking. Reinforcing this stand, the platform continues to invest in user education around game mechanics and transparent matchmaking systems, ensuring that every win is a true reflection of the player’s skill.