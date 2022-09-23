Saahil Sharma wins prestigious award for his comic book Professor Ashwatthama in New Delhi

Writer Saahil Sharma is making waves with his content creation. Saahil recently published his comic book, Professor Ashwatthama, which received rave reviews.

The accolades keep coming as Ukiyoto Publishing House (the Canada-based publishing house) gave Saahil the award for Best Plot for Professor Ashwatthama in New Delhi at their annual Literary Meet Function.

Saahil’s next series of comic books will be hitting the stands soon. Saahil is currently working on content-driven ideas and scripts at Wakaoo Films, the producers of films like OMG-2 and Double XL.