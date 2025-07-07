Saaje Saaje: Dhaval Kothari unveils new folk-pop fusion single

Acclaimed artist, composer, and music entrepreneur Dhaval Kothari unveils his much-awaited single Saaje Saaje — a poetic and sonic breakthrough for independent music.

Rooted in folk tradition yet layered with bold, contemporary textures, Saaje Saaje marks a pivotal moment for regional music in India. The track transcends the conventional love song, exploring themes of devotion, longing, and inner harmony. Kothari’s minimalist yet powerful composition blends Indian classical influences with modern sonic elements, creating a sound that is both innovative and emotionally resonant.

With Saaje Saaje, Dhaval Kothari once again affirms his position as a pioneering voice in India’s evolving indie music landscape.

Talking about the single, Dhaval says, “Saje Saje is unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s my way of bringing Gujarati language and roots to the now — emotionally raw, musically free, and spiritually rooted. I wanted the sound to feel like a breath from the past, but also a glimpse of what’s possible in the future of Gujarati music which I want to bring to the Global stage!

Saaje Saaje marks a new chapter for Dhaval Kothari as he pioneers a fresh sonic space—blending Gujarati culture with R&B and indie-pop influences. Written in a lyrical fusion of Gujarati and Hindi, the song captures the essence of a love that is both sacred and all-consuming. It paints a vivid picture of a heart adorned with the presence of a beloved—where every breath, every heartbeat echoes their name. It’s a poetic meditation on devotion, intimacy, and the quiet power of longing. Composed by Dhaval and music video produced by Pencil and Frames, the music is crafted by Bharath Rajeevan, known for the charting track “Finding Her”, which continues to trend on Spotify.

The song concludes with a nostalgic touch—“Va Vaya Ne Vadar,” a traditional Gujarati monsoon folk song—rooting the modern sound in timeless tradition. The video, directed with cinematic warmth, was shot in Kumbharwada—a 400-year-old Gujarati community in Dharavi—and the iconic Dhobi Ghat, adding authenticity to the narrative.This is also the first time Dhaval introduces a Gujarati R&B/Pop indie persona, styled and conceptualized by Umesh Vashisht, bringing together traditional identity with contemporary aesthetics.With Saaje Saaje, Dhaval isn’t just releasing a song—he’s crafting a cultural moment.