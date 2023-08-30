Saaya: Hriday releases new single layered with a synth-pop soundscape

Breakout pop star Hriday has released a new single called “Saaya.” A groovy, poetic track about our relationship with our own shadow, “Saaya” is layered with synth-pop, rhythmic lyrics and cinematic vocals.

The single also marks the dawn of a new sound and chapter for Hriday who’s all set to welcome listeners into his multiverse of music. With “Saaya,” he offers an anthem of hope and celebration. Mentored by music luminary A.R. Rahman, Hriday has previously lent his voice to many Bollywood hits in films like Dil Bechara, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. The young musician has collaborated with music icons like Amit Trivedi, Vishal-Shekhar, Salim-Sulaiman and more.

He has also been part of “Ahimsa,” a prestigious collaboration between Rahman and global rock icons U2 when they toured India, as well as “Why – The Musical,” directed by the legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, Hriday has also previously composed the music for the Marathi film Youngraad which featured the vocals of Shankar Mahadevan. In his powerhouse stage avatar, Hriday has performed around the world, enchanting audiences with his vibrant new sound for all generations.

Talking about ‘Saaya’, Hriday says, “This song is a warm letter to listeners. Through ‘Saaya’, I hope they remember that they’re not alone, and that someone has always got their back, someone is always watching over them. Sonically, it’s been a blast to make ‘Saaya’ and experiment with all the styles of music I’ve learned over the years. It’s a jukebox of traditional instruments and synths with anthemic vocals; it’s what I made when I was looking for a vibe as well as some comfort. Now that ‘Saaya’ is out, I’m humbled that it gets to live in the same world we do.I hope it can be a companion to all!”

“Saaya” started as a riff on the piano and is now a song hooking numerous listeners nationwide. Through this musical offering, Hriday also wishes to inspire the spirit of self-love and self-care in listeners. The musician views one’s shadow as someone who has always got their back, is a friend and companion, someone who is always there for them. Essentially, one’s shadow is nothing to be afraid of and it can be a source of strength and inspiration instead.

Accompanying the single is a moody music video that plays with light to illustrate the coexistence of brightness and darkness, and how both are necessary to sustain life. Listeners can expect two more singles to drop in 2023 too that unlock new chapters of Hriday’s artistry.