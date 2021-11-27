Sachet and Parampara Tandon mark their 1st anniversary today

Sachet and Parampara Tandon are one of the entertainment industry’s youngest and most exciting music composer duo. The talented singer-composer combo tied the knot last year on 27th November and since then they have been couple goals for all their fans and to be newlyweds alike!

It was not long ago that the two of them were contestants on the popular reality show, The Voice India following which they rose to fame as the show’s star couple. The two have since then won millions of hearts across the globe with their soulful voices and excellent music compositions and now they are well known as young Internet sensations creating a stir almost on a daily basis due to their lovely videos!

It’s no secret that Sachet & Parampara have contributed their talented to several blockbuster films such as Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla. Deewana Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Kabir Singh, and Tanhaji. Even before it was released, Kabir Singh’s tracks became chartbusters and made them one of the most sought after music composers and singers in the country. Their videos on social media exemplifies their sweet connection which is undoubtedly a mood changer for every music enthusiast.

On the occasion of their first anniversary, Sachet opens up on how his wife is his biggest supporter and cheerleader. ‘My wife is my biggest supporter and fan and I don’t think I would be where I am today. I believe it when they claim that behind every successful man is a strong woman! ‘

‘When Sachet and I started off as a team, I never knew it would turn out to be the most wonderful chapter in my life’ says Parampara, who is over heels in love with her husband. ‘I forget we’re married sometimes since we’re still more like best friends than husband and wife, and I guess marrying him was the best decision I ever made’.

Among their upcoming projects include the Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’.