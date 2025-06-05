Sachiin Kumbhaar roped in to host Miss World 2025

Sachiin Kumbhaar who’s considered as one of India’s finest performing artistes & anchors just took his career graph to a different level altogether. Yes, that’s right. The dynamic personality from the live entertainment business aka our very own India’s Sachiin has officially made it to a global platform despite not being a Bollywood A-lister or a reality show host.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind occasion where a young, vibrant and talented Marathi guy has made it so big in the world of live shows & entertainment. He had been roped in to host Miss World 2025 and as expected, he along with Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle Diaz smoothly charmed one and all. One must note that this is the same platform that gave the country proud ‘Miss World’ names like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, & Manushi Chhillar.

Regarding the incredible honour and prestige of hosting such a grand and extravagant well-known show, Sachiin shares, “It still feels unreal and I’m grateful they believed in my craft and trusted me with it.”

After having already won hearts of innumerable people with his hosting ability and charm as a suave personality, Sachiin managed to continue the same momentum when he hosted the prestigious ‘Miss World Grand Finale’ in Hyderabad on 31st May, 2025. With the flawless and effortless manner in which he has hosted Miss World 2025, netizens are confident of the fact that he will continue to pack a punch and deliver in his future endeavours as well. We look forward to the same and we wish him good luck for all his upcoming ventures. Stay tuned for more updates.