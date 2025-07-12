Sadia Khateeb looks fierce in a never-seen-before avatar in and as Silaa

Sadia Khateeb is set to break new ground with Silaa, where she takes on her most powerful role yet. The makers recently unveiled the leading lady’s character poster from the film, revealing a raw and intense avatar that hints at the depth and grit of her character.

Silaa also marks Sadia’s entry into the action genre, something completely different from the roles she has played so far. Known for her softer characters, this bold transformation will surprise fans and show a completely new side of her as an actor.

Talking about the upcoming film, she said: “I am beyond grateful and extremly thrilled to be getting on this journey. Thanks to the visionary director Omung sir who could see me playing his Silaa.I just want to give my bestest to his vision. I hope I am able to deliver what’s beyond expected. Silaa is a very beautiful story and the way it has been created by Omung sir it will be a treat to watch for the audience, sir is creating magic and the entire team Is extremely hardworking ! I’m looking forward to this journey.”

Omung Kumar directs Silaa and stars Harshvardhan Rane opposite Sadia Khateeb. Silaa promises a mix of passion, action, and emotional drama, with a story that goes beyond just the usual action scenes. It brings characters and emotions that drive the film forward, making it more than just an action-packed entertainer.

Sadia has also completed shooting for a comedy film alongside Neetu Kapoor, and it will be exciting to see the young actor showcase her versatility in these two completely different avatars.