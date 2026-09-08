Sagar Pictures Entertainment to unveil first teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam on September 10

For centuries, the Shrimad Bhagavatam, also known as the Bhagavata Mahapurana, has remained one of the most revered sacred texts through which the life, teachings, and divine nature of Lord Krishna have been understood.

As anticipation builds around its upcoming live action adaptation, brought to the screens by Sagar Pictures Entertainment (SPE), and developed by Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra, the upcoming franchise builds on the storytelling legacy of the Dr Ramanand Sagar behind the iconic Ramayan and several landmark adaptations of Indian epics. The teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part One is set to be unveiled on 10 September.

Marking a new chapter for SPE, the Shrimad Bhagavatam is being developed as an ambitious seven-film theatrical saga inspired by one of India’s most cherished spiritual narratives. While details of Part I remain under wraps, the unique teaser poster will offer audiences an early glimpse into the project’s distinctive creative vision, visual language, and the world it seeks to bring to life, with further updates on the journey expected in the coming months.