Sai Paranjpye entrusts personal archives to Ashoka University’s Archives of Contemporary India

Renowned filmmaker and theater person, Sai Paranjpye has donated her collection of original, handwritten drafts and screenplays of films, telefilms, teleplays, and stage plays in Marathi, Hindi, and English to Ashoka University’s Archives of Contemporary India. The collection includes drafts and screenplays of the director’s celebrated films like Sparsh (1980), Chashme Buddoor (1982), Katha (1983), Disha (1992), Papeeha (1993), and Saaz (1997), among others. Being a part of Ashoka University’s Archives of Contemporary India, the director’s papers will be available to researchers and scholars looking to gain valuable insights into her works and their impact on Indian cinema.

In addition, the collection also contains her books such as Aal Bel, Sakkhe Sezari, Manjhe Khel Mandu De, Jaswandi, etc. and children’s plays like Nana Phadnavis, Jaducha Shankh, Haravalelya Khellyanche Rajya, Shepticha Shap, Patte Nagrit. With this remarkable contribution, Sai Paranjpye becomes the first filmmaker to have donated her personal collection to Ashoka University’s Archives of Contemporary India, joining the ranks of esteemed researchers, scholars, and professors whose papers are already part of the archives.

Providing rich insights into Paranjpye’s evolution as a director and screenwriter, the papers trace the development of her ideas over time and will be an invaluable resource for researchers and scholars studying film history and Indian cinema and its evolution over time.

Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University, said, “It is a great honour to have Sai Paranjpye’s collection as part of our Archives of Contemporary India. Her work represents a pivotal chapter in Indian cinema, and having access to her personal papers will allow future generations of scholars to study and appreciate her profound impact on storytelling and cinema.”

To celebrate this significant addition to the archives, Ashoka University hosted a special event on October 17, 2024 that brought together students, faculty, and cinema enthusiasts to honor Sai Paranjpye’s extraordinary contributions to Indian filmmaking. The event featured a lively interactive session with Paranjpye, where she shared her journey, creative inspirations, and insights into her remarkable career. The conversation offered the audience a unique glimpse into her storytelling techniques and perspectives on the evolution of Indian cinema.

The event also featured the screening of Ābhāḷālā Gavasni (The Sky is the Limit), a Marathi film with subtitles in English. The movie is based on a unique play/film envisioned by Sai Paranjpye to mark the 80th birthday of the renowned astrophysicist Prof. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar in 2018. The celebration concluded with the screening of Disha (The Immigrants, 1990), one of Paranjpye’s award-winning films that explores the challenges faced by rural migrants in adapting to urban life. The film’s powerful narrative and thought-provoking themes resonate strongly with the attendees, highlighting Paranjpye’s commitment to addressing social issues through her cinematic works.

Speaking on donating her collection of original scripts to Ashoka University’s Archives of Contemporary India, she added, “When Ashoka University’s Archives of Contemporary India requested the manuscripts, I looked at it as an opportunity. What greater honor than to be represented in this prestigious university’s archives, to have one’s work so beautifully cataloged? It’s an unimaginable opportunity for me—truly my honor. To be cataloged alongside icons like Girish Karnad, Dilip Padgaonkar, and Suresh Kohli is a privilege beyond words. It’s wonderful to join that list.”

As the first major woman filmmaker of contemporary India, Sai Paranjpye is celebrated for her contributions to cinema and theatre with films like Chashme Buddoor (1981) and Sparsh (1980). Known for her unique blend of humor, social insight, and empathy, her work spans various genres, addressing complex themes with simplicity and wit. Over her illustrious career, Paranjpye has received many accolades including four National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards, and in recognition of her contribution to Indian cinema, she was also honored with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2006.

While giving advice to budding filmmakers, Sai Paranjpye said, “My advice to students would be to study the life around them and watch good films, both from India and abroad, as it provides a valuable learning experience.”

Sai Paranjpye’s collection, now part of the Archives of Contemporary India, includes original drafts of both released and unreleased works, providing a comprehensive view of her creative evolution. The collection is set to become an invaluable resource for researchers, scholars, and enthusiasts of film history, and will offer a learning platform for budding filmmakers to master the essential skills of filmmaking, including direction, screenplay, storyboarding, and beyond.