Saiee M Manjrekar shares how Tabu helped her while preparing for her role in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Tabu has played a pivotal role not only in shaping Saiee M Manjrekar’s performance in the upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha’ but also through the course of her career. Saiee, who plays the younger version of Tabu’s character in the movie, received invaluable guidance from the seasoned actress. Tabu’s mentorship, particularly in reading out dialogues and setting the tone for delivery, significantly influenced Saiee’s portrayal of her character, Vasu.

Saiee feels a deep connection with Tabu, almost as if she has manifested this opportunity. Growing up, she was inspired by Tabu’s powerful performances and often watched her movies to learn the nuances of acting. This connection became even more special as Saiee stepped into a role that closely mirrors Tabu’s character. “I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Tabu. She would help me prep for my character Vasu by reading and rehearsing my lines, so that I would get the tone and dialogue delivery right. My father has always said how in his opinion Tabu is the best actress and since my childhood he’s said if you want to learn acting sit and watch Tabu’s films. So I’ve watched so much of her work growing up because my father said she is the actor I need to take inspiration from. When you watch her there is so much to learn from her and I feel like I manifested it in some way,” says Saiee M Manjrekar.

She continues saying, “ I’ve been taking cues and inspiration from Tabu ma’am and it has been a dream come true , especially since my father, Mahesh Manjrekar, has always admired Tabu’s talent who worked in the critically acclaimed film ‘Astitva’, often praised her as the best actress of her generation.”

Tabu’s words left a lasting impression on Saiee, who grew up watching Tabu’s movies and learning from her performances. The chance to work with Tabu not only fulfilled a childhood dream but also provided Saiee with a masterclass in acting as she continues to make an impact in the entertainment industry.