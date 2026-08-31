Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Haiwaan gets a musical twist with Rangiyara

Following the intrigue created by its trailer and the emotional connection established by the film’s first song ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh’, Zee Music Company and the makers of Haiwaan have unveiled ‘Rangiyara’, the much-awaited introduction song for Saif Ali Khan’s character. Music by Pritam, lyrics by Yatindra Mishra and Thomson Andrews, and vocals by Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Romy, the track brings a distinct musical energy to the world of Haiwaan, offering audiences their first extended glimpse of Saif Ali Khan in the film.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of open waters, Rangiyara offers audiences a vibrant and intriguing introduction to Saif Ali Khan’s character in Haiwaan. As his character journeys back home by boat, the song unfolds against a striking visual landscape, bringing a distinctive energy and sense of movement to the narrative.

With its infectious rhythm, striking visuals and Saif Ali Khan at the centre of the frame, Rangiyara offers a vibrant contrast to the dark and atmospheric world established by the film’s trailer, while leaving audiences curious about the character and the journey that awaits him.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is an edge-of-the-seat thriller directed by Priyadarshan, with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on 11th September 2026, with music on Zee Music Company.