Saif Ali Khan and Pahal Chaudhary bring alive the heart and innocence of Haiwaan in first song Mere Hero Hai Woh

After an overwhelming response to its teaser, Zee Music Company and the makers of Haiwaan, have dropped the first song, ‘Mere Hero Hai Woh.’ from the film. Composed by Pritam, written by Javed Akhtar, and voiced by Shaan and Vanika Nayak, the soulful track unveils a tender side to the film, threading innocence and warmth through the otherwise gripping, intriguing world of Haiwaan.

The song offers a glimpse of the bond shared between Saif Ali Khan’s character and Pahal Chaudhary (the little girl),building a strong emotional groundwork for a track built on affection and innocence, amid the intense subject of the film.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is an edge-of-the-seat thriller directed by Priyadarshan, with Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film releases theatrically on 11th September 2026, with music on Zee Music Company.