Saif Ali Khan misses the chaos of ’90s film sets

On the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle on Prime Video, Saif Ali Khan looked back fondly and with a dash of humour at the film sets of the 1990s. Known for being candid, Saif admitted that he sometimes misses the unpolished energy of those earlier days in the industry.

“I miss the ’90s movie sets,” he said with a smile. “Where’s the colourful language? Earlier the director would scream on the mic – Silence, before any shot and throw in a few expletives.”

The remark had Kajol and Twinkle laughing, while Akshay Kumar, who worked with Saif through much of that decade, nodded knowingly.

Saif reflected that the industry today is far more organised and polished from call sheets to the way directors run their units. While he acknowledged the professionalism and efficiency of contemporary filmmaking, he said there was a unique camaraderie and rugged charm in the way movies were made in the ’90s.

“Back then, there was this mad energy, this sense that anything could happen on set and often did,” he said.

For Saif, that period was formative. He debuted in 1993’s Parampara and went on to star in hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The actor joked that the unpredictability of those years taught him as much as any formal training could.