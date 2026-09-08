Saif Ali Khan opens up about performing his own action scenes in Haiwaan

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back to the big screen this Friday with Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the trailer and the songs have revealed that Saif plays a visually impaired character in the film. While the plot is still a mystery, Saif has now opened up about the action scenes in the film.

The actor revealed that his character, who knows martial arts in the film, is seen in an intense action scene. “It’s a scene with a great build-up because the characters torture and bash up my character, kicking and slapping him. As an audience, you want him to retaliate which he eventually does,” Saif teased the role.

Praising stunt master Silva, Saif said, “That fight was really well choreographed by Silva and there’s no special effects added to it, there were no duplicates. There’s very little fakery in these scenes. The room has broken glass everywhere. It was very raw and kind of violent and it was utterly exhausting because after that I had to lie down for two days.”

He admitted, “I thought I was alright but I was exhausted because that is how intense the action scene was. It’s wasn’t CGI or harness backed action scenes, the fight scene is just raw. It was really lots of fun to perform.”

Saif revealed that he did not undergo a particular preparation or training in the build up to the action scene. However, he did rehearse the scene with the stunt director.

“There wasn’t much prep before the scene. I had asked for training but it didn’t work out like that. However, we did rehearsed a couple of moves but the idea was to make it very raw. I remember, after the scene was shot, there was a lot of glass pieces on the floor from the broken photo frames and cupboards being smashed,” he recalled.

“Luckily not too many injuries but there’s always some cuts and bruises. However, the scene lands well in the film owing to the plot because you want him to bash those people who are being up after they’ve been so bad to him so it’s really nicely done Silva is a master,” Saif shared.

Haiwaan is slated to release in cinemas on 11th September. Saif is reuniting with Akshay Kumar in the film after 18 years. The film also stars Boman Irani, Sayami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in crucial roles.