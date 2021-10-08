Saina: &pictures to premiere the Parineeti Chopra starrer on 9th October

Saina Nehwal, the first Indian badminton player to win a medal at the Olympics. A youth icon who has inspired young dreamers to chase their dreams. She reached to the pinnacle of the badminton world through sheer passion, perseverance and hard work personifying the spirit of #ZiddJeetKi.

Celebrating our champion, &pictures is all set to bring her story to the fore with the premiere of Saina on 9th October at 9:30 pm. The film also pays tribute to the people who immensely contributed to her resilience and unbreakable spirit. Directed by Amole Gupte, the movie stars great talents like Parineeti Chopra, Manav Kaul and Meghna Malik. The film will take you on a riveting journey of a champion who motivated and empowered an entire nation.

Elaborating on her journey, Saina Nehwal said, “I never stopped chasing my dreams. This has given me one insight in life, if you believe in yourself completely, everyone else starts having confidence in you, and that’s something that can really help you to achieve your goals. I am blessed to have the support of people at different stages of my life who became the source of my encouragement. The way Amole Gupte has captured this essence within the story is very authentic and Parineeti embodied his vision in the most beautiful way. I am looking forward to catching the movie along with thousands of young and dreamful eyes.”

Sharing her experience, Parineeti Chopra said, “Saina is the most challenging and exciting film of my career so far. Saina’s simplicity and determination encouraged me to be more meticulous and rigorous towards my goals. “Mein maar dungi” has become my motto, not literally of course but being Full-On with whatever I do. What’s interesting is I share a lot of similarities with Saina in the way we think. While preparing for the role, I didn’t want to act like Saina, I wanted to be Saina, and I am glad it translated on screen. Join me for the &pictures premiere of Saina and have a smashing weekend.”

Talking about the film, Amole Gupte shared, “I have very closely followed the journey of Saina and realized it’s a story that is worth telling. For all the dreamers out there, this is a story that leads by example and pushes you to get up, show up, and do what you’ve always wanted to, even if things take a difficult turn. I feel fortunate to have gotten such a close glimpse of Saina’s undying passion and it really warmed my heart to have known her family who have been her support at every step with unceasing love and care. There is a lot that goes behind the making of a champion, and this is my attempt to capture it with all authenticity. I hope the viewers enjoy, engage, and relate with the film.”

Saina is a biopic following the dreams of a small-town girl who went on to conquer the world of badminton and become the pride of an entire nation. It also highlights the immense support system including her family, coach and friends that turned her dreams into a reality.