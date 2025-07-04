“Saiyaara album is my tribute to the first Aashiqui film!” – Mohit Suri

The much-anticipated romantic film, Saiyaara, brings together Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both known for creating timeless love stories, for the first time! Saiyaara is buzzing these days as the most anticipated young romantic film of our times. It has delivered the best album of the year with all songs like Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track, Jubin Nautiyal’s Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and now Arijit Singh & Mithoon’s Dhun making waves on the musical charts of India!

Mohit says he is ‘delighted that Saiyaara has the best musical geniuses of India’ and revealed that Saiyaara’s music album is his tribute to the first Aashiqui film that inspired him to take a keen interest in music! Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy & Anu Aggarwal was a blockbuster as it became a rage in the nation with its music capturing the hearts of everyone.

The ace film-maker, who completes an illustrious 20 years in the Hindi film industry that saw him direct some of the most acclaimed romantic films of our times, says, “Saiyaara album is my tribute to the best romantic albums that I have loved to watch and it is my tribute to the first Aashiqui, whose music left me spellbound. I didn’t know what hit me and it made me fall in love with music… that love story is still continuing with every film that I direct.”

Mohit is happy that Saiyaara’s album has lived up to the expectation that people had on his creative collaboration with Yash Raj Films. YRF, in its 50 year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. With Mohit Suri, YRF is producing a young, intense love story aimed at bringing back the charm of the romance genre that trade pundits say is waiting to explode at the box office with the right film. They also feel YRF and Mohit Suri’s combination is probably the best shot the genre has to make its presence felt again after years.

Mohit says, “It is very rare to have the best talent of the country to be a part of a film music album and I’m delighted that Saiyaara has the best musical geniuses of India pouring their hearts out to create a romantic album that hopefully will stand the test of time. People are eager to watch a good romantic film and I’m hoping Saiyaara will entertain audiences thoroughly. Music always plays a big part to pull people to cinemas and I hope we have done the job.”

He adds, “From the most followed artist in the world, Arijit Singh, to Mithoon, to Tanishk Bagchi, to Jubin Nautiyal, to Vishal Mishra, to Sachet – Parampara, to Faheem & Arslan from Kashmir, to the lyrical magician Irshad Kamil, it doesn’t get any bigger than this and the reaction of the people loving our album says it all. This is really the dream team anyone can hope for and I’m glad it all worked out for me to have them all in Saiyaara.”

YRF’s Saiyaara has so far garnered unanimous praise for delivering an intense love story with debutants who share infectious chemistry and brilliant acting skills.

The film launches Ahaan Panday as a YRF hero. The studio has handpicked Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the next YRF heroine.

Mohit says, “I hope people continue to give love to Saiyaara and the songs connect to everyone who is believes in the idea of love.”

Saiyaara is produced by Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.