Saiyaara becomes the first Bollywood song to breach Top 7 songs of the world on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart

Debutants Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara has become the hottest newcomer film since Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Na Pyaar Hai! Directed by Mohit Suri & Produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara, is on a record-breaking run at the box office scripting history on a daily basis.

Saiyaara has turned Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight Gen Z stars and sweethearts of the entire nation as they also became the first debutants in the history of Hindi cinema to enter the 100 crore club in just 4 days!

Saiyaara is also buzzing for delivering the best Hindi film music album in a long, long time with all the songs like Tanishk & Faheem-Arslan’s Saiyaara Title Track, The Rish and Jubin Nautiyal & Shilpa Rao’s (Reprise) – Barbaad, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Sachet-Parampara’s Humsafar and Mithoon’s & Arijit Singh Dhun and Shreya Ghoshal’s Saiyaara Reprise composed by Tanishk, Faheem and Arsalan – scripting history on the musical charts of India daily!

Last night, all the six songs from Saiyaara ranked in the Top 10 of Spotify India Top 50 charts. While Saiyaara title track maintained its dominance at Rank 1 for about 5 days now, Rank 3 was held by Dhun, Rank 4 by Saiyaara (Reprise) version, Rank 6 went to Humsafar, Rank 7 went to Barbaad and Tum Ho Toh was at Rank 9! Saiyaara Title track also clocked 3.61 mn streams to become the all-time most-played Bollywood song in a single day (24 hours) on Spotify India (it clocked 3.87 mn streams in total globally in the same 24-hour period).

Saiyaara has also breached the Top 10 rank on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart listing, climbing up to #7 a night prior and is the first Bollywood song to achieve this feat. Hanumankind’s ‘Big Dawgs’ track had also reached #7 earlier, but it was a single, and a non-Bollywood track!

Anand Gurnani, Vice President, Digital & New Media, says, “Everyone who loves Hindi music is hooked to the Saiyaara music album. The title track is now a global rage, recording a feat that no other Hindi film has managed to achieve. This shows how deeply a song has connected to the hearts of people worldwide. A Hindi film song is holding its ground with the biggest of the biggest historic hits of the world speaks volumns of how the song has united Hindi music lovers from across the world! This is a feat that every Indian should be proud of and we hope people keep supporting it to break new grounds in the days to come.”

Fans of Saiyaara and the music album have started a trend on social media requesting people from across the world to support Saiyaara title track and make it the Number 1 song of the world! Bollywood star Ananya Panday took notice of this and posted on her social media, “Saiyaara on the global charts Top 50! How crazy?! I’m doing my bit to make it number 1 now.. Let’s do it India #OnLoop!”

Composer of Saiyaara title track, Tanishq Bagchi, has also joined in the chorus and posted on social media, “Let’s make Saiyaara the number one song of the world on Spotify! What a proud moment it would be for all of us if we can make it happen!”

Over the last 20 years, YRF has been champion of original IP, having built its own music label, YRF Music – and owns 100% of its IP, releasing soundtracks that have gone on to become cultural anthems across the globe.

With a steadily growing market share, YRF Music consistently ranks among the top 5 film music labels in India. Its ability to drive both mass popularity and long-term song value has helped the label retain a strong and stable position in an increasingly competitive landscape.