Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 team on a cruise shoot in London

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 marks a milestone as the first franchise to reach its fifth installment. This highly anticipated film features an ensemble cast shooting on a luxurious cruise starting from London to France to Spain and back to the UK for an impressive 45+ days. It’s been a while since Bollywood has showcased a film set against such an exhilarating backdrop!

With a star-studded lineup, Housefull 5 boasts some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Akashdeep, Nikitin Dheer, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet and more. The film is directed by the talented Tarun Mansukhani.

Promising to elevate the franchise’s signature blend of humor and camaraderie, Housefull 5 is set to be a blockbuster.

Housefull 5 is scheduled for release on 6th June, 2025.