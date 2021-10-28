Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap trailer garners 30 million views in 24 hours

Raw, intense, passionate and musically uplifting, the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap has taken the internet by storm. Giving audiences a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store, which has resonated with 30 million audiences who showered all their love in 24 hours.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the romantic action drama starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria oozes with electric chemistry between the young Gen Z stars. Tadap has set a new benchmark with astounding number of views on the trailer breaking the previous record of 25 million for a debutant film.

Debutant Ahan Shetty’s fierce and enraged look for the role along with a very unconventional one for Tara Sutaria. Summing up to be not just an average romance flick but a complete package that will have the viewers at the edge of their seats. Backed by some flawless tunes of Pritam, it only makes waiting for the film release a testing time.

This grand trailer drop is just the beginning to a massive offering that lies ahead. Totally remarkable how Sajid Nadiadwala has taken full gear and god speed with the upcoming film.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production ‘Tadap’ directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is out in cinemas on 3rd December 2021.