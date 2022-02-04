Sakksham Silver: The home-grown jewellery brand that celebrities believe in

In the last couple of years, many jewellery brands announced their arrival in the Indian market. While some did well, many fizzled out with time. The one brand, however, that has made its mark in a huge way and has shone like a diamond is Sakksham Jewellery. Founded by young entrepreneur Uma Dave Jain, the brand has made a distinct identity for itself and has been endorsed by many major Bollywood celebrities.

Among the many celebrities who have endorsed this brand in the recent past includes actress Divya Agarwal who was declared the winner of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ last year. Divya had paired up her gorgeous red dress with a pure silver necklace by Sakksham Silver that complimented her very well.

The wonderful pieces by Sakksham Jewellery has been adorned by several other personalities from the entertainment space including leading Marathi film actress Saie Tamhankar. As a part of a Diwali based collaboration, the actress wore a choker necklace that was made of pure silver. Also seen wearing Sakksham’s designs was popular singer Bhoomi Trivedi who has lent her voice to songs like ‘Udi Udi Jaaye’ (‘Raees’) and ‘Husn Parcham’ (‘Zero’).

Talking about celebrities endorsing Sakksham Jewellery, founder Uma Dave Jain says, “These days, celebrities are extremely conscious about what they endorse. They check the quality of the product and also consult with their team about whether they should promote it or not. The fact that so many prominent celebrities have endorsed our jewellery serves as a testimony to the fact that we have not made any compromises on quality.”

Though a Mumbai based brand, Sakksham Jewellery ships its products all across India. One can have a look at their elaborate collection on their website sakkshamsilver.com. Despite being a relatively new brand, Sakksham Jewellery has achieved many milestones and Uma, along with her team, has major plans for the brand this year.