Sakutumba Sametha to have its world digital premiere on Voot Select

Voot Select brings the Exclusive World Digital Premiere of the highly anticipated Kannada family drama, Sakutumba Sametha, streaming now on the platform. Written and directed by Rahul PK, and produced by Rakshit Shetty under Paramvah Studios, the movie is a testament of Paramvah Studios’s excellence in the film fraternity. Sakutumba Sametha stars Bharath GB, Achyuth Kumar, Pushpa Belwadi, Hebbale Krishan and Siri Ravikumar in the lead.

The heart of Sakutumba Sametha lies in how the movie outlines complexities of a relationship, albeit in a humorous tone. It showcases the dynamics of a family and how the characters go through situations that are relatable in every household.

The plot revolves around Suri, who is desperate to get married, and finds his bride in Shraddha. In an unfortunate turn of events, she decides to call it off, one week before the wedding. What follows is a meeting between two dysfunctional families for reconciliation, where egos will be hurt, hearts will be broken, and some hearts will be mended. Watch out for this delightful romantic comedy on Voot Select.

Speaking on the movie, actor and producer Rakshit Shetty shares, “Sakutumba Sametha is a simple film that leaves you smiling by the end of it. It was conceptualised during the lockdown. What strikes the audience the most is to see how relatable and real each character is – it almost feels like they are the people you know.”

Director Rahul PK said, “Sakutumba Sametha is my personal take on relationships, specifically marriage and family. I am attempting to create a dialogue about how relationships are a constant work in progress.”

