Salaar star and Indian Idol inspiration Menuka Poudel lends powerful vocals to Geetanjalli Sinha’s Karmaa Meets Kismet

Meet Menuka Poudel, visually-impaired Girl who has been recently winning hearts worldwide through her performance in Indian Idol 14 and has sung Salaar Song ‘Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke’, now gets roped in for another project as a playback singer starring Sanjay Mishra titled as Karmaa Meets Kismet. Menuka has already recorded a song for the film which is titled as ‘Aye Ishq Tujhko Salaam’.

Helmed by talented writer-director Geetanjalli Sinha (Ye Khula Aasmaan), the film features an ensemble casts of Sanjay Mishra, Farida Jalal, Alka Amin, Vaishnavi MacDonald, Amman Khann and Nupur Sharma and is touted to be a captivating tale of love, karma and destiny. The film seems to be shaping as a musical powerhouse with music director Komal Aran Atariya and singers like Sonu Nigam, Sadhana Sargam amongst others for the songs in the film.

Sharing her experience singing the song, Menuka stated, “I am deeply moved by the love and blessings that seem to have paved this beautiful path for me. Being a part of this enriching movie has been an immense blessing, and its story has profoundly inspired me. This romantic Sufi song is a masterpiece that goes straight to the heart, reminding us of love in its purest form.”

She further added, “Working with Aran Sir and Writer-Director Geetanjalli Didi was a phenomenal learning experience. The warmth I felt during the recording session created such a comfortable space that I could pour my heart into the song without reservations. I was completely immersed in the emotion of pure, unconditional love.”

Writer-director Geetanjalli Sinha shares on why she chose Menuka Poudel for the song Aye Ishq Tujhko Salaam. She says, “The honesty and purity in Menuka’s voice pulled me to her like a magnet. The same reason why she is touching millions of hearts worldwide. The song demanded a delicate balance of youthful innocence and unwavering conviction, a perfect match for Menuka’s natural vocal style. Her voice, imbued with a hint of divine purity, beautifully embodied the song’s innocent spirit, while her inherent confidence brought the necessary conviction to life. With eyes closed, the song transported me to a scene where only Menuka Poudel’s voice filled the air, weaving magic with each note.”

For the unversed, Menuka gained recognition through her participation in Nepal Idol in 2018 and later appeared as a contestant on the Zee TV singing reality show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” in India. Also, film Karmaa Meets Kismet is under post production and is set to release soon.