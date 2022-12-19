Salesman of the Year: MX Player launches a slice-of-life mini-series headlined by Hussain Dalal

Strengthening its play with exceptional content and a diverse library of shows across genres and formats, MX Player has emerged as a preferred destination for maximum entertainment. And now, the platform is all set to enthrall its viewers with a slice-of-life mini-series MX Studios Original ‘Salesman of the Year’. Created by MX Studios, ‘Salesman of the Year’ revolves around the life of a 26-year-old Karthik, played by Hussain Dalal and his Charminar to Chandni Chowk journey as this Hyderabadi salesman moves to Delhi. Co-powered by Valvoline and ET Money, and in partnership with TVS Raider – Salesman of the Year will stream starting 21 December, 2022, exclusively on MX Player.

Spread across 5 episodes, Salesman of the Year is about a Hyderabad-born and raised 26-year-old Karthik who lands a sales job in Delhi. With an aim to prove to his parents that a sales job is not insignificant, Karthik tries to cope with life in a city, a place that is unfamiliar and often intimidating in every possible way. With hope in his heart and ambition in his veins, he begins to deal with a highly competitive workspace, a jargon spewing boss, an over-friendly DJ as a roommate, locals who constantly threaten him and all he can do is to ensure that things don’t go south – literally and otherwise. Directed by Ankita Sharma, the series is written by Rajesh Narasimhan and Ashiish V Patil and also features internet sensation Ahsaas Channa in a key role.

Talking about the show, Hussain Dalal said, “Salesman of the Year tells a story that is extremely relatable for everyone as we are all trying to belong and be accepted – be it in a new city, a new job, with new friends or our own family. I had a blast playing Karthik Reddy, as his Hyderabadi slang & swag are something viewers have not had a chance to see before. The show is a masaledaar serving of Hyderabadi biryani with Dilli ke parathe – Amma kasam majhaa ayenga!”

Ahsaas Channa further added saying, “This was amongst the most mature and challenging characters I’ve had a chance to play. To portray a cold, aggressive corporate woman who comes with a gripping backstory was amazing. The script and the team made the entire journey and experience much more exciting – hopefully viewers will find both Ira Saxena and the show as exciting as I did!”

MX Player COO, Nikhil Gandhi said, “The vision behind creating MX Studios is to offer bespoke brand solutions to advertisers and marketeers across categories, tailored to cater to the pulse of Indian audiences. After the successful launch of our latest quiz based series, ‘Business Baazi’, we are delighted to associate with Valvoline, ET Money and TVS Raider for the upcoming slice of life series, ‘Salesman of the Year’. Written by Ashiish V Patil, it is an amalgamation of compelling content and seamless brand integrations. The diverse reach and target segmentation that MX Player offers is unparalleled in the OTT ecosystem and we hope to continue delivering value and impact for our stakeholders.”

Ipshita Chowdhury, Head Marketing – Valvoline further added saying, “Shifting a job and city both can trigger quite a bumpy ride. MX Studio’s new show Salesman of the Year tells the story of one such Hyderabadi salesman who moves to Delhi – and that’s when he finds a friend and Valvoline Bike Xpert, Rocky who runs one of Delhi’s top bike garages to help him make his life and ride, both smoother. Just like what Valvoline’s Champ 4T Engine Oil does for motorcycles. We found a great fit and a fun story to integrate the brand seamlessly and we are delighted to partner with MX Studios to present a fun new series that the viewers will enjoy.”

Santosh Navlani, COO, ET Money added saying, “MX Player’s new show “Salesman of the Year” depicts how the protagonist, Karthik, faces a challenge when investing his money and how ET Money Genius solves all his concerns and empowers him with investing intelligence. There is a strong correlation between Karthik and ET Money’s target audience, who witness the same challenge while making their investment decisions. With such a perfect narrative and story resonance, we believe our association with MX Player in this show gives us an opportunity to portray the value and power ET Money Genius can bring to an investor’s life, i.e., empowering them with investing intelligence.”

MX Studios Original Salesman of the Year will stream on MX Player starting 21 December 2022.