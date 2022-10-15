Salman Khan blocks Eid and Diwali 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3

Salman Khan films are always celebrated by the audience like a festival as he is known to set the box office on fire. Come 2023 and the superstar is set to entertain the audience with two films – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. On Saturday morning, Salman Khan announced that his action-packed entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an Eid 2023 release, and this would be followed by the release of Tiger 3 during the Diwali 2023 weekend.

Over the years, Eid releases have become synonymous to Salman Khan films. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be his 10th Eid release in cinema halls after Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, and Bharat. With the Farhad Samji-directed film, Salman Khan promises action entertainer for the audience. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Diwali 2023 will mark the return of Salman Khan as Tiger with the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. The first two parts of Tiger Franchise proved to be huge blockbusters at the box office, and the momentum is expected to continue with Tiger 3 as well. It brings back the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with a strong ensemble. The film has been shot across the globe and the producers, YRF, have left no stone unturned to create a one of its kind action-packed experiences for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.

Well, Salman Khan booking both Eid and Diwali for his releases next year, we can assume that Khan is set to treat the box office with two more bonanzas and bring a wide smile to the faces of exhibitors and audiences all across the country.