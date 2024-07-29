Salman Khan collaborates with Jacob & Co on the brand’s new collection

Superstar Salman Khan recently posted a picture on his social media handle with the founder of Jacob & Co, Jacob Arabo, sharing a big news. The actor has partnered with the luxury watch brand Jacob & Co to create an amazing new collection. Jacob & Co is famous for their beautifully luxurious and unique designs, and this collaboration is set to be incredible.

In his post, Salman said, “With my dear friend @jacobarabo shaking hands to announce my new partnership with @jacobandco. Salman Khan – Jacob & Co timepiece coming soon.” Fans are thrilled and can’t wait to see what this unique collection will look like.

Salman Khan is known for his style and charm, and now he’s bringing that to the world of luxury watches, joining the ranks of other big names who have partnered with Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co is renowned for its top-notch craftsmanship and has previously collaborated with other famous people and brands in the world of sports, entertainment, and luxury cars. These collaborations show their dedication to combining stylish design and outstanding quality. This partnership with Salman Khan promises to combine their luxurious watches with Salman’s unique touch, making it a must-have collection.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s upcoming project is titled ‘Sikandar’, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and scheduled to release in 2025. This exciting collaboration is sure to bring something new and stylish to the world of luxury watches. Stay tuned for more details about the Salman Khan × Jacob & Co watch collection.