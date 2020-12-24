‘Salman Khan gave me the final push I needed to give acting a shot’, says Jahnavi Dhanrajgir who makes her debut with the upcoming release Bolo Hau

Jahnavi Dhanrajir marks her debut in Bolo Hau, a frothy love story rooted in Hyderabadi culture. The film stars Ankit Rathi who was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s 3 Storeys as the male lead. Before her acting debut, Jahnavi strengthened her base in the world of filmdom as an editor and assistant director. She has worked on big-ticket films like Gunday, Kick and Sultan as an assistant editor.

Talking about her experience working with Salman Khan, the debutant quips, “I learned a lot from working on Sultan, I was fortunate to get the job and AD under Ali Abbas Zafar. I did it to truly understand what goes into making a movie before it gets to the edit table because I believe that as a film-maker, especially if I ever go on to direct my own film someday, it’s important to understand every aspect of making a film. You don’t, and probably won’t, be good at everything, but having the overall knowledge equips you to better understand and know what you’re asking of your team. Mr. Khan is a superstar in the truest sense, he has this larger than life feel, it’s actually mind-blowing to see the kind of adulation he inspires. He was always kind and warm towards me – he told me once, Madamji you have a really nice face for print, you should try giving acting a shot – perhaps that’s what gave me the final push I needed.. haha”.

Jahnavi plays the role of Rukhsar who is a young, vivacious girl of today and although born into a conservative nawab family, she’s a strong person with a mind of her own. Bolo Hau releases on 15th January 2021.