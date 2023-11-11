Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi urge audience to not disclose spoilers from YRF’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi are urging audience to protect the countless secrets in the plot of YRF’s Tiger 3 by not disclosing any spoilers!

Salman wrote, “We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!”

Katrina also wrote on her social media saying, “The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!”

Emraan penned down this message. “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!” he wrote.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Sunday, Nov 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

This the fifth film from YRF Spy Universe, the biggest movie IP of India, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. All the films from YRF’s spy-verse have been blockbusters.