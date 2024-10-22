Salman Khan set to make a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again

In a surprising twist that fans have been eagerly speculating about, Superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance in the highly anticipated film Singham Again reprising his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the blockbuster franchise Dabangg.

This mind boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey add an exciting turn in the film and marks his entry to India’s First Cinematic Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.

Salman Khan has yet again stayed true to his commitment made to friends, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, of shooting for the Singham Again cameo, living by the saying, ‘The Show Must Go On’. Rohit Shetty, known for his thrilling action sequences and captivating storytelling, promises to deliver yet another blockbuster with this film. The addition of Salman Khan to the cast is set to elevate the stakes, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience that fans of both stars will not want to miss.

Singham Again is set to release this Diwali on 1st November, 2024