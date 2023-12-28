“Salman Khan sir is extremely humble and down-to-earth” – Khushi Sadry

Since the last few years, singer Khushi Sadry has been striking a very fine balance between her music and acting career. Khushi has also been a part of several live shows including Salman Khan’s Da-Bang World Tour. ‘Tight Hug Sohneya’, her latest single, was released by the label Sky Digital India recently.

In this interview, the singer-actor-performer talks about her latest release, journey in the entertainment industry, working with Salman Khan, upcoming projects and more.

‘Tight Hug Sohneya’, your new single, has been released by Sky Digital India. The video, which also features you, is on the label’s YouTube channel Mad 4 Music.

Kashi Kashyap, who has composed ‘Tight Hug Sohneya’, is a friend of mine. Together, we have created a bank of songs. We keep pitching these songs to different music labels. This particular song was pitched to Warner Music. They really liked the song and acquired it. Warner Music has a tie-up with different music companies. For Punjabi music, it has a tie-up with Sky Digital India. We shot the video in Los Angeles and it came up very well.

You started performing when you were just five years old. Till date, you have done more than 900 performances worldwide. Do you think this exposure to the arts made you more confident as an artist?

I was very natural on stage. That was always my plus point. Doing so many shows and performing in front of a live audience over the years did build a lot of confidence.

You have also been a part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bang World Tour.

It was one of my best experiences. Salman sir is extremely humble and down-to-earth. I was the opening performer on most of his shows for the Da-Bang Tour. I would open the shows and then, the stars would come in.

A couple of days back, a recreated version of ‘Mera Dil Tere Liye’ from the film ‘Aashiqui’ (1990), was released by T-Series. It was sung by Diwakar Ram and you. Why did you pick this particular song to recreate?

I think the song chose me. I had been in touch with the music team at T-Series. They wanted to recreate this song and I happily agreed to do that. It is one of my favourite songs and I had a great time reinterpreting it in my voice. Rahul Pandirkar did a brilliant job with recreating the song.

Apart from being a singer, you are also an actor. One of your notable projects as an actor has been the Hollywood film ‘Dream of Consciousness’. How do you strike a balance between these two careers?

Most of the time, these two things happen in a parallel manner. I also feature in my music videos myself. I like the process of balancing these two professions. Whenever I get a good opportunity, I grab it with both my hands. Dance has also been an integral part of my life. I was a part of Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe for a long time.

What are you doing next?

I have a song coming up early next year. It will either release in the month of February or March. I have a lot of songs in my music bank. I hope to release them all in due course of time.