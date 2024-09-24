Samarjit Lankesh gets a call from Dharma Productions – Budding talent in Kannada Film Industry on the rise

Samarjit Lankesh, the latest sensation in the Kannada Film Industry (KFI), has been making waves since his standout performance in Gowri which released in August. The young actor, son of renowned director Indrajith Lankesh, has already captured the attention of top-tier production houses, with rumors swirling about offers from the prestigious Dharma Productions.

After winning hearts with his portrayal in Gowri and recently bagging the LUMIERE National Award for Best Emerging Actor, Samarjit has quickly become a sought-after talent in the film industry. His acting skills and on-screen presence have earned him a series of film offers, with two major projects already signed. The production houses are expected to make the official announcements soon, further building excitement around this rising star’s next moves.

As Samarjit continues to step out from his father’s shadow and create his own identity in cinema, his journey seems poised for remarkable success.