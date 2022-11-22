Sambhav Jain delivers ground breaking performance in short film Anant

There have been a lot of films created on the subject of mental health awareness. While most of them angle their script through a melancholic lens, Anant present the audience with an angle that has never been covered before. The film starring Sambhav Jain as the lead protagonist takes another humorous look at depression. Want to know more about Anant and the actors phenomenal performance in the short film.

Sambhav Jain who is known for his interesting choice of projects has yet again proved to be impressive in this thought provoking film. The film revolves around a depressed young man who decides to take his own life after a series of failures in life. What sets the film a class apart from other films in this category is how the entire film is shown through the mind of the character, and not a third person perspective on the issue. This fact itself poses as a ln unbiased and comforting take on what really goes through the mind of a person suffering a mental illness.

The film directed by Shivam Gupta is a much needed breath of fresh air in its genre and is totally worth watching. The film also stars actors Sachin vidrohi, Urvashi Chauhan, and is available on Disney plus Hotstar to watch.