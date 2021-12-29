Samir Soni wraps up the shoot of the Applause Entertainment’s Jab Khuli Kitaab

An award winning actor, entrepreneur, director, a doting husband and a father, Samir Soni was recently in the news for the success of his book ‘My Experiments with Silence. The book hit stands on November 27 this year and narrates his musings of what goes in the mind of an introvert in this extroverted world and how he found his way back, among many things.

Post the book’s phenomenal response by readers and critics, it made it to the no.1 best selling novels for 3 weeks straight, Samir is all set for his next film produced by Applause Entertainment. The movie is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla. The actor recently wrapped up the film’s shoot that features stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia along with Aparshakti Khurrana, among others. Shot in Ranikhet, it is a slice of life film with a middle-class family backdrop. The actor shared the teaser of his film, titled ‘Jab Khuli Kitaab’ last week and it sure looks promising!

While Samir is basking in the success of his book, here’s what he wants to say about the much awaited project. He tells us, ”I am super excited for a film that I have just finished shooting. It is a lovely script, one of the most beautiful scripts I have ever read. I have been waiting for such scripts to come my way, where I am not portrayed as a rich millionaire kind of dynamic guy.”

He adds, ”It is a privilege to be a part of this film and it has been a pleasure working with people I have been a fan of. It is great to work with someone as great as Pankaj ji; Dimple ji, who is as stunning and as warm as ever. We get to talking and discussing things every evening, and I never once had dreamt that I would work with or be seen opposite the beautiful Bobby. The movie boasts of an extremely talented cast and is absolutely excellent. Last, but not the least, it is also great associating with Sameer Nair (CEO, Applause Entertainment) for he and his team have been doing some of the finest work in the entertainment space.”