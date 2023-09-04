Samira Koppikar reaches the landmark of releasing 50 songs across mediums

Fresh of the success of her recently-released album, ‘Sang Baarishon Ke’, singer-composer Samira Koppikar continues to make waves in the Indian music scene. Adding another feather to her hat, Samira has reached the landmark of releasing 50 songs across mediums and continues to work with unparalleled passion and enthusiasm as she gears up for her next single slated to release later next month.

Samira has struck the fine balance between her film songs and her independent music. The gifted musician composed soundtracks of blockbuster films including ‘Barielly Ki Barfi’, ‘NH10’, and ‘Laal Kaptaan’ and at the same time wowed music lovers across the globe with her independent works that include ‘Dhoop Chaanv’ to ‘Chal Chalein Kahi Duur’ and ‘Awaara Dil’ to name a few.

Just this year itself, Samira has released 21 tracks so far making it a special achievement in the Indian music space. She has also worked on two albums with a leading music label (zee) which is a testament to her talent and versatility and also explains why she is one of the most sought after composers in the industry.

With 21 tracks already out this year and Samira working on more tracks, 2023 promises to be a special year for the musician. Her endeavour is to work on different projects, push herself as an artist and enthral music lovers all over with her soulful and mesmerising music.