Samridhi Dewan talks about her character in Sony LIV’s upcoming show Good Bad Girl

The trailer of Sony LIV’s upcoming original, Good Bad Girl, has piqued the audiences’ interest in the story which promises an interesting medley of characters, each with their own idiosyncrasies. Leading the pack of talented actors is Samridhi Dewan, who plays the character of Maya Ahuja, a girl whose life has been shaped by the distinctive experiences she has had through the three crucial phases of childhood, adolescence & adulthood.

Samridhi’s character Maya has grown up to be a confident and independent adult who will stop at nothing to fulfill her dreams. A lawyer by profession, she does not have any qualms about twisting situations to her advantage or exploiting others for her own personal and professional gain. She is fiercely competitive with her work nemesis, Sahil Mistry (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), and will leave no stone unturned to win at work.

However, as a young woman in college Maya also struggled to fit in like any other person of her age and that was something that Samridhi related to. The actress said, “The parts where I relate to Maya the most is in all the confusion and uncertainty she faces as she navigates through her college years. I went through all those emotions myself at some point in life in terms of feeling inadequate and inferior to my peers just because they have something that you don’t.”

Adding further, she said, “The biggest thing that Maya has lost in her life which in turn has played a massive role in how her life has turned out is her family. And that is another place where I sense a huge connection. I am very close to my family and if I ever lose them, it will create a huge impact on my life too.”

While concluding, Samridhi said, “Interestingly, the one big difference between Maya and me is that I am a very bad liar, especially when it comes to people who are close to me. I’m sure it is very easy for people to tell when I’m lying.”

Created by Vikas Bahl and Chaitally Parmar, the show is written by Tahira Nath and Nikhil Arora along with Chaitally Parmar. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, Good Bad Girl stars Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Gul Panag, Aradhya Aanjna, Sheeba Chadha, Namrata Seth, Rajendra Sethi, Soham Majumdar, and Zain Khan Durrani in pivotal roles.

Good Bad Girl streaming on Sony LIV from 14th October.