San Diego names April 13 as Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan Day

The City of San Diego has officially proclaimed April 13th as Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan Day. This declaration, spearheaded by Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee, honors Padma Vibhushan award recipient Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s extraordinary artistic achievements and his profound cultural impact as a globally celebrated virtuoso of the sarod, a prominent instrument in classical music.

The City Council’s proclamation specifically recognizes Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s unparalleled mastery of the sarod. It also emphasizes his tireless, lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting the rich traditions of classical music, ensuring its legacy for future generations. Furthermore, the proclamation highlights Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s numerous collaborations with artists from diverse genres and cultural backgrounds, underscoring his belief in music’s unique ability to connect people, transcend barriers, and foster understanding.

Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee states, “It is a distinct honor and privilege to recognize Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, an artist whose musical genius transcends cultural boundaries and resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. This declaration acknowledges his profound artistic contributions to the world of music and his significant role as a cultural ambassador, fostering greater appreciation for the arts and promoting invaluable cross-cultural dialogue within our city and beyond.”

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Ustad Amjad Ali Khan has been formally recognized; on April 20, 1984, Governor Michael Dukakis declared “Amjad Ali Khan Day” in Boston, Massachusetts, marking a significant moment in his distinguished career.

San Diego proudly joins the international community in celebrating Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s enduring contributions to music, arts, and culture. The city encourages residents and visitors to explore classical music and recognize its remarkable power to unite people, fostering understanding, empathy, and a shared sense of humanity.

Expressing his gratitude, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan states, “I am extremely honored and humbled by the great honor bestowed upon me by Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee by declaring April 13 as Amjad Ali Khan Day in a proclamation made by the city council of the city of San Diego. Every award is a blessing for any artist especially when they receive it at a time while they are still serving the world of music. My gratitude to the city council.”

Currently, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is on tour in the United States with his sons and disciples, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who are themselves accomplished sarod players carrying forward their father’s legacy.