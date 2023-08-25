Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar join the cast of Scam 2003 : The Telgi story

Sony LIV’s upcoming show Scam 2003: The Telgi story, helmed by National award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is one of the most anticipated series of the year.

Along with Gagan Dev Riar aka Abdul Karim Telgi, the series features an ensemble cast of – Television actress and radio jockey Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, and popular Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav, all of them playing pivotal characters in the show.

Sharing her excitement about being part of the series, Sana Amin Sheikh who plays Telgi’s wife Nafisa in the series said, “I am a fan of Hansal sir’s work, the experience of working on the Scam 2003 set, under the guidance of prolific filmmakers like him & Tushar sir along with the whole team is something I feel honoured about. In the show, I play Telgi’s wife who was an integral part of his life, who stood by him through thick and thin. The prep process was fascinating, for me to be in the shoes of someone so closely related to the mastermind behind such a huge scam in our country. However, the equation they share adds more layers to their characters and brings to light a side unknown to the world. I am very excited about the show’s release and the audience to experience the world of Abdul Karim Telgi.”

Actor-producer Bharat Jadhav who is majorly seen in comic roles in Marathi movies and shows, plays the character of Bhopalkar. Talking about his character in the series, he said, “My role in Scam 2003 is very different and unique from whatever I have done before. He is shrewd and cunning as a character and can go to any lengths to get his work going. It was a challenging character for me. I can’t wait for the audience and my fans to see me in a new avatar.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT, the series is based on one of India’s biggest scams by Abdul Karim Telgi, which shocked the nation with its unimaginable scale. The show also stars Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amit Soni, Abhinay Bansode, Vyom Sharma, Mohd. Yusuf Khan, Syed Raza, Sanjay Borkar, amongst others in supporting roles. The series is all set to stream from 1st September onwards only on Sony LIV